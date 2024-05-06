Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bhupesh Baghel, Senior Observer For Rahul’s Constituency

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has been appointed as All India Congress Committee (AICC) Senior Observer to Raebareli Lok Sabha constituency of Uttar Pradesh, an order copy of AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal issued on Monday said.

According to the order, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal to appoint Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot as AICC Senior Observers to Raebareli and Amethi Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot has been appointed as AICC Senior Observer to Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.

It may be mentioned that former Congress National President Rahul Gandhi is contesting from Raebareli Lok Sabha seat on the Indian National Congress ticket.

Despite Congress facing a setback in Chhattisgarh assembly polls, even ED registered a case against Bhupesh Baghel he kept on rising within the party. The Congressmen said, he is the man who caught BJP bull from its horns and continuously used hard hitting language against PM Modi without caring for its after consequences, and the promotion is the outcome of it.