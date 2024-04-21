Mumbai: Court Grants BJP MP Pragya Thakur Extension Citing Health Reasons In 2008 Malegaon Blast Case

Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur | File

The special court hearing the 2008 Malegaon blast case on Saturday gave one more extension till April 25 to BJP MP Pragya Thakur for personal appearance, owing to her health conditions.

Thakur was previously given extension for a week, after the prosecuting agency confirmed that she still needed medical attention. She was asked to appear on April 20.

Thakur’s lawyers on Saturday moved a plea for exemption from personal appearance on medical grounds. It is claimed that she is facing a critical medical condition and will hopefully remain present before April 25.

Court's Decision On Thakur's Medical Exemption Plea

The plea was opposed by the prosecution saying that the medical certificate submitted by Thakur does not mention that she’s not in a position to move or travel from Bhopal to Mumbai.

After hearing both sides the court, however, said that her medical certificate shows that she’s undergoing treatment that requires therapeutic intervention for approximately a week. “Considering medical certificate and submission of advocate, I am of the view that she deserves to be allowed as a last chance,” the court said.

Exemption Requests For Thakur's Court Appearances

The special court had on April 8, granted relief of one week from personal appearance to Thakur but asked her to appear on April 20. The court’s relief came after the NIA team of Bhopal confirmed that the reports submitted by Thakur were genuine.

Thakur has showed her inability appear before the court since last month. Last month, on March 11, the court had issued bailable warrant against her as she failed to appear before the court. Besides, on a previous occasion, on March 5, the court had allowed her exemption plea on the health grounds only on the condition that her lawyer should submit proper medical records and also that she should remain present on March 11. Since she failed to appear before the court on March 11, bailable warrant was issued thereafter. The warrant was later cancelled. Later the court had asked NIA’s Bhopal to verify the report submitted by Thakur.