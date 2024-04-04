2008 Malegaon Blast Case: Court Seeks Health Report For Pragya Singh Thakur For Trail To Progress

Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur | File

Mumbai: The special NIA court has asked NIA to verify BJP MP Pragyasingh Thakur's health as she consistently failed to appear before the court citing health issues, which the court said is delaying the trial of 2008 Malegaon Blast case.

On Wednesday, Thakur's lawyers again moved a plea seeking exemption from her personal appearance citing health issues pleading that, her physical condition is unforeseen and beyond her control and she has been advised her bed rest. The defence pleaded that, Thakur be given sufficient time to recover and appear before the court.

Defense Submits Medical Certificate; Prosecution Requests NIA Verification

The defence had annexed medical certificate with the plea claiming that she is suffering from Cervical-Spondylitis and Migraine and hence, doctor advised her to take complete bed rest.

The plea was opposed by the prosecution and the special public prosecutor Avinash Rasal contended that a team of NIA, Bhopal unit be directed to varify her claims and submit the report before the court. Rasal pleaded that since she is not in Mumbai and her condition cannot be ascertained, Bhopal team of NIA would be in a better position to probe her claim.

Court Requests NIA Report On Pragya Singh Thakur's Health Condition for Trial Progress

The court after hearing both the sides noted that Thakur has remained absent from the court hearing since long. The court noted that she only appeared on March 22, that to looking at her condition she was allowed to leave. In such circumstances, the special court considered the objections and suggestions made by the prosecution that - "at least the verification report of NIA Bhopal be called pertaining to health condition of Thakur, as she is not appearing before the court since long and it causing delay in trial.'

"verification of health condition report requires to call from NIA in order to verify the actual position / situation. Hence, for this purpose NIA Mumbai can make correspondence with their unit at Bhopal and verify the health condition and submit the report accordingly on or before April 08, 2024," the special court said.

Pragya Singh Thakur's Absence And Bailable Warrant Issued By Court

Last month, on March 11, the court had issued bailable warrant against her as she failed to appear before the court. Besides, on previous occasion, that is on March 5, the court had allowed her exemption plea on the health grounds only on the condition that her lawyer should submit proper medical records and also that she should remain present on March 11.

Since she failed to appear before the court on March 11, bailable warrant was issued thereafter.