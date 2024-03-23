Malegaon Blast Case Probe: Bailable Offense Issued Against Pragya Thakur Cancelled

Pragya Singh Thakur | PTI

A special court hearing the 2008 Malegaon blast case on Friday cancelled the bailable warrant issued against Pragya Singh Thakur after the Bhopal BJP MP appeared before it on Friday. The court said her ill health is apparent as she has come with the help of supporting aid. Thakur's lawyer Prashant Maggu told the court that she is not in a position to sit, walk and even sign. Maggu sought cancellation of the warrant and also submitted her medical certificate. Her lawyer said that she has been advised to rest. The court took note of her medical papers and cancelled the warrant.

I find substance in the arguments of the defence lawyer as she appeared in the court with the help of supporting aid, the court observed. The court asked her to be present in court on March 28. The special court had on March 11 issued a warrant of Rs10,000, and asked the NIA to file a report on this on March 20. Thakur was directed to appear before the court on Wednesday.