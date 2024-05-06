Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Police Complaint Against Congress Candidate Shashi Singh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): 'NCR' (Non-cognizable Offence Report) lodged against member of team Rahul cum Surguja Lok Sabha Congress candidate Shashi Singh for not returning the borrowed money she took on credit to purchase a vehicle. Finally, on the complaint of Block Congress former president Premnagar, police lodged the case.

Surajpur police lodged the NCR on the complaint of Jayshankar Prasad Gupta under section 155 and advised him to approach Court for further immediate action.

The lodging of police complaint dented the image and increased the problems for Congress candidate Shashi Singh, who is contesting against the BJP’s Lok Sabha contestant Chintamani Maharaj.

As per the available information, Gupta filed a complaint on May 3, 2024 in a police station of Premnagar of Surajpur district that Shashi Singh borrowed Rs 4.5 lakh in June 2021 to purchase a vehicle and thereafter refused to repay even after several follow ups. Finally, he lodged a police complaint.

Congress candidate Shashi Singh who is tribal leader and is a daughter of a former forest minister Tuleshwar Singh in first Congress government in Chhattisgarh and has declared owner of property and asset worth Rs 38 lakh and had vehicle loan on her Rs 8.94 lakh.

The police complaint against the Congress candidate, made her political journey tough.