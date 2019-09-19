INX Media Case: Court extends Chidambaram’s custody till October 3

New Delhi: In a major jolt to former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram, the special CBI judge extended his judicial custody till October 3 on Thursday.

Chidambaram, who has been lodged in Tihar jail since September 5, when the court sent him to 14 days judicial custody in the INX media case, was brought to the court room earlier on Thursday.

Opposing the CBI's judicial custody extension application, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Chidambaram said, "CBI application does not give reasons for extension of judicial custody and the accused (Chidambaram) has already been in custody for 14 days."

Chidambaram is under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as Union Finance Minister.