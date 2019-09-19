With 26,453 people living in 1 sqkm, Mumbai becomes second most populated city in the world: Report

As Mumbai is divided by 24 municipal wards, the populated ward in Mumbai is P/North ward that mainly covers Malad, living 9,67,094 people. The least populated ward is B ward that includes Dongri, living 1,30,769 people. With this population, P/North ward becomes biggest ward whereas B ward is the smallest one, according to the Hindustan Times report.

The population density of Mumbai can cause a serious impact on environment, the environment report says which will be tabled next week in the upcoming general body meeting.

According to Hindustan Times report, the report also says the birth rate (live births per thousand people) in Mumbai has reduced to 11.83 this year from 12.14 in 2017 in 2017. On the other hand, the mortality rate has gone up to 24.63 in 2018-19 from 26.33 in 2017-18.