FIR against 18 Shiv Sena corporators for vandalising BJP Mayor’s office

Bhayandar: Bhayandar police booked 28 Shiv Sainiks, including 18 Sena corporators, for vandalising the standing committee hall and the office of Mayor Dimple Mehta (BJP) in the main administrative building of Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) over a delay in constructing an art gallery in memory of Balasaheb Thackeray on Tuesday. However, no arrests have been made so far.

Apart from slapping IPC sections 353, 143, 147, 149, 427 and 504, the accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Police Act for causing damage to public property, which attracts a jail-term of at least six months to five years.

The FIR followed a complaint by MBMC secretary Vasudev Shirwalkar. “Statements of eyewitnesses have been recorded. Efforts are on to nab the absconding accused,” said senior inspector Chandrakant Jadhav.

Objecting to section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharging duty) and framing “innocent” corporators, Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik has demanded Shirwalkar’s suspension for his biased approach.

Also, BJP legislator Narendra Mehta said he did not wish to ally with such a party, who don’t respect women. The ruckus broke out during the standing committee meet when chief Adv Ravi Vyas kept on hold the resolution to okay invite to build the proposed memorial.