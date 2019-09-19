Bhopal: Posters calling for ban on Digvijaya Singh's entry into temples

Bhopal: Posters seeking a ban on the entry of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh into temples were put up here on Thursday. This came after Digvijaya Singh stroked a controversy on Tuesday by saying that "people wearing saffron clothes commit crimes like rapes inside temples." His statement drew sharp criticism from several quarters.

"The Hindu society calls for putting a ban on the entry of anti-Hindu Digvijaya Singh into temples. Ban! Ban! By Hindu Samaj," read one such poster pasted outside the Parushram Temple here.

"I came to know about it in the morning when media persons came. Such posters should not be put up at temples. There are public places for that like roads and 'junctions. Oosters should be pasted at such places," said Pandit Mohan Dubey, priest of Parushram Temple.

"What Digvijaya Singh has said is not right," he said. On Tuesday, Singh had said,"Today, people are wearing saffron clothes and raping girls. Rapes are taking place inside temples. Is this our religion? Those who have defamed our 'Sanatan Dharma', not even God will forgive them."