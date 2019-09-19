Maharashtra Assembly Elections: NCP to contest 7 seats from Mumbai

As Congress and NCP have mutually planned to contest the election together, remaining 29 seats will be contested by Congress in Mumbai. A senior NCP functionary told to Hindustan Times that NCP is also trying to get Dindoshi and Versova seats from Congress in exchange for Goregaon and Bhandup West. The reason for Congress to contest remaining seats is because of poor presence of NCP there.

According to Hindustan Times, the party is keeping an eye on NCP MLC Kiran Pawaskar and Suresh Mane in Worli. For Dindoshi, party MLC Vidya Chavan and Ajit Raorane are in the race. Mane was national general secretary of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). However, he was expelled in 2015 from the party. Raorane had contested the election in 2014 but could fetch only 8,550 votes. The functionary told to Hindustan Times that the party is considering Jyotsna Jadhav who is a doctor.

Although the party is keeping an eye on these candidates, there will be change in candidates if BJP and Shiv Sena plan to contest the election together. A former NCP minister told to Hindustan Times.