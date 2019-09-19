Jolt to Akhilesh Yadav: As 3 more Samajwadi Party MLCs set to join BJP

Lucknow: Three more Samajwadi Party (SP) members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council are likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) soon. These three MLCs -- Ramesh Misra, Ravi Shankar Singh Pappu and C. P. Chand -- met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur on Wednesday and discussed the matter.

All three were elected from the local bodies and their term expires on March 7, 2022. Ramesh Misra belongs to Hamirpur, Ravi Shankar Singh Pappu is from Ballia and C. P. Chand is from Maharajganj.