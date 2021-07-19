Pegasus spyware controversy: The story so far

On Sunday evening, The Wire reported that the phone numbers of over 40 Indian journalists were on a hacking list of an unidentified agency using Israeli spyware Pegasus. The report said forensic tests have confirmed the presence of Pegasus spyware on some devices. Those on the list of potential targets included journalists at Hindustan Times, The Hindu, The Wire, The Indian Express, News18, India Today, etc, the report added.

The Wire's analysis of the data showed that most of the journalists were targetted between 2018 and 2019, in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The report further added that the NSO Group, which sells Pegasus, has claimed that it only offers its spyware to "vetted governments". "The company refuses to make its list of customers public but the presence of Pegasus infections in India, and the range of persons that may have been selected for targetting, strongly indicate that the agency operating the spyware on Indian numbers is an official Indian one," the report said.

Govt responds within a few minutes after the report was published:

Within a few minutes after The Wire published its report, the Centre responded and said the allegations have no concrete basis. "India is a robust democracy that is committed to ensuring the right to privacy to all its citizens as a fundamental right," the government said. "There has been no unauthorised interception by government agencies. The allegations regarding government surveillance on specific people has no concrete basis or truth associated with it whatsoever," it added. The Govt further said the news report appears to be a fishing expedition, based on conjectures and exaggerations to malign the Indian democracy and its institutions.

Govt officials, Opposition politicians, activists part of snooping list in India: Report

Not just journalists, it was later revealed that the mobile phones of more than 300 Indians, including two union ministers, three opposition leaders and scores of business persons and activists in India have been targetted for hacking through the Israeli spyware Pegasus.

The second set of explosive revelations on Monday said the names of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, election strategist Prashant Kishor, Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of state for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel, personal secretary to Vasundhara Raje Scindia, officer on special duty (OSD) for Smriti Irani, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Pravin Togadia, and many others were among the 300 verified Indian numbers listed as potential targets for surveillance during 2017-2019 by a client of the Israel-based NSO group, reported The Wire.

Besides, three phone numbers belonging to the Supreme Court staffer who accused former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi of sexual harassment in April 2019 also found place in the list of potential snoop targets, the report added.

Reports of hacking 'false, misleading', says Israeli firm NSO Group

Amid the reports of possible hacking of phones of over 300 Indians through Pegasus spyware, the Israel-based NSO Group on Monday said the allegations on it are false and misleading. "The report by Forbidden Stories is full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories that raise serious doubts about the reliability and interests of the sources. It seems like the unidentified sources have supplied information that has no factual basis and are far from reality," reads the statement.

NSO Group said the reports published in this matter have no factual basis and the company is considering a defamation lawsuit. "After checking their claims, we firmly deny the false allegations made in their report. Their sources have supplied them with information that has no factual basis, as evident by the lack of supporting documentation for many of their claims. In fact, these allegations are so outrageous and far from reality, that NSO is considering a defamation lawsuit," the company said.

Reports of snooping on Indians aimed at maligning Indian democracy: IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

IT and Communications Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday dismissed media reports on the use of Pegasus software to snoop on Indians, saying the allegations levelled just ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament are aimed at maligning Indian democracy. In a suo motu statement in Lok Sabha, Vaishnaw said that with several checks and balances being in place, "any sort of illegal surveillance" by unauthorised persons is not possible in India.

"A highly sensational story was published by a web portal yesterday night.... The press report appeared a day before the Monsoon session of the Parliament. This cannot be a coincidence. In the past similar claims were made regarding the use of Pegasus on WhatsApp. Those reports have no factual basis and were categorically denied by all parties.... The press report of July 18, 2021 also appeared to be an attempt to malign the Indian democracy and a well-established institution," the minister said.

Congress demands sacking of HM Amit Shah, probe against PM Modi

Accusing the government of "treason" and compromising on national security over the Pegasus spyware issue, the Congress on Monday demanded the sacking of Home Minister Amit Shah and a probe into the "role of Prime Minister" Narendra Modi in the matter.

Addressing a press conference, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala held Shah responsible for the Pegasus spying issue and said his party's first demand is his dismissal from the post he occupies. He said Congress will take all Opposition parties on-board over the issue and decided whether to ask for a judicial or parliamentary probes in the matter. "Our first demand is the immediate sacking of Minister of Home and Internal security Amit Shah and a probe into the role of the prime minister in the matter," he said.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said Shah should immediately resign as he "does not deserve" to occupy the position he is holding.

Not a shred of evidence to link it or govt with Pegasus story: BJP

Hitting back at the Congress over its attack over the Pegasus snooping row, the BJP claimed that there is not a "shred of evidence" to link either the ruling party or the Modi dispensation with the matter.

"BJP strongly refutes, condemns the baseless & bereft of political propriety comments leveled by Congress against the BJP. It is a new low for a party that has ruled India for more than 50 years," BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a press conference. "It is a strange situation. The company (NSO Group) is denying it (findings in Pegasus Project report) & saying that most of its products are being used by western countries but India is being targetted," he added.

'Aap Chronology Samajhiye': Amit Shah slams 'rudderless' Congress

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed the "rudderless Congress" after it demanded his resignation and investigation into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role in the snooping row. "This is a report by the disrupters for the obstructers. Disrupters are global organisations that do not like India to progress. Obstructers are political players in India who do not want India to progress. People of India are very good at understanding this chronology and connection," he said.

Shah further said he wanted to assure the people of India that the Modi government's priority is clear - 'National Welfare' - and it will keep working to achieve that no matter what happens.

(With ANI and PTI inputs)