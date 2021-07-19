'Aap Chronology Samajhiye': Amit Shah slams 'rudderless' Congress, questions timing of Pegasus Project report

The Union Home Minister said people of the country have high hopes from the Monsoon Session and that key bills "for the welfare of farmers, youngsters, women and the backward sections of society are lined up for debate and discussion".

He added, "Just a few days ago the Council of Ministers was expanded with great emphasis given to women, SC, ST and OBC members. But there are forces unable to digest this. They also want to derail national progress. This merits the question - to whose tune are these people dancing, who want to keep showing India in poor light? What pleasure do they get to time and again show India in bad light?"