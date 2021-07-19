'Aap Chronology Samajhiye': Amit Shah slams 'rudderless' Congress, questions timing of Pegasus Project report

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday slammed the "rudderless Congress" after it demanded his resignation and investigation into Prime Minister Narendra Modi's role after recent news reports alleged that mobile phones of more than 300 Indians, including those of two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and scores of business persons and activists in India have been targetted for hacking through an Israeli spyware Pegasus.
In a press release, Shah said, "The facts and sequence of events are for the entire nation to see. Today the Monsoon Session of Parliament has started. In what seemed like a perfect cue, late last evening we saw a report which has been amplified by a few sections with only one aim - to do whatever is possible and humiliate India at the world stage, peddle the same old narratives about our nation and derail India’s development trajectory."
The Union Home Minister said people of the country have high hopes from the Monsoon Session and that key bills "for the welfare of farmers, youngsters, women and the backward sections of society are lined up for debate and discussion".
He added, "Just a few days ago the Council of Ministers was expanded with great emphasis given to women, SC, ST and OBC members. But there are forces unable to digest this. They also want to derail national progress. This merits the question - to whose tune are these people dancing, who want to keep showing India in poor light? What pleasure do they get to time and again show India in bad light?"
Shah said that Congress' jumping on the Pegasus bandwagon was expected. "They have good past experience in trampling over democracy and with their own house not in order, they are now trying to derail anything progressive that comes up in Parliament," he added.
Questioning the timing of the report, Shah said, "People have often associated this phrase with me in lighter vein but today I want to seriously say - the timing of the selective leaks, the disruptions…Aap Chronology Samajhiye! This is a report by the disrupters for the obstructers. Disrupters are global organisations which do not like India to progress. Obstructers are political players in India who do not want India to progress. People of India are very good at understanding this chronology and connection."