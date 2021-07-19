Pegasus Project row: Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Kishor, Ashwini Vaishnaw in list of potential snoop targets, says report

The names of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, election strategist Prashant Kishor, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and many others were among the 300 verified Indian numbers listed as potential targets for surveillance during 2017-2019 by a client of the Israel-based NSO group, reported The Wire.

According to the report, along with Rahul Gandhi, the phone numbers of five of his social friends and acquaintances were also a part of the list of potential targets. Interestingly, none of the five have any role in politics or public affairs, the report added. Howeve, the report said that Gandhi's phone has not been examined as he no longer has the handsets he used at the time. Hence, without the use of forensics, it is not possible to conclusively tell if Pegasus was deployed against the Wayanad MP, the Wire reported.