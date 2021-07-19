Did snooping take place in Maharashtra using Pegasus software during Fadnavis government? State Congress demands inquiry

A day after news broke about Pegasus spyware used to snoop on Indian journalists and others, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Sachin Sawant on Monday demanded whether similar exercise was conducted during the BJP led government.

"Did the Pegasus scandal happen in Maharashtra? It is demanded that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government should probe this. In Maharashtra, a case of unauthorized phone tapping through Rashmi Shukla has already come to light during the Fadnavis government. But there were also reports of the use of Pegasus software," said Sawant in a series of tweets.