Not a shred of evidence linking govt to Pegasus story: BJP refutes Congress' 'baseless' allegations

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday "strongly refuted" Congress party's "baseless" allegations against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government of allegedly targetting mobile phones of over 300 Indians, including those of two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and scores of business persons and activists, for hacking through an Israeli spyware Pegasus.

"BJP strongly refutes, condemns the baseless & bereft of political propriety comments leveled by Congress against the BJP. It is a new low for a party that has ruled India for more than 50 years," BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a press conference.

"It is a strange situation. The company (NSO Group) is denying it (findings in Pegasus Project report) & saying that most of its products are being used by western countries but India is being targetted," he added.

Ravi Shankar Prasad further said that there is not a shred of evidence linking the BJP or the government to the Pegasus Project.

"Why these kinds of questions are raised at the time of important events? Riots were incited during Trump's visit, Pegasus story was circulated during 2019 polls & again it's in the news when Parliament is in session & when Congress is in a very bad situation," he said.