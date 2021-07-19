Pegasus Project row deserves two parallel probes: Congress leader Manish Tewari

Tewari's tweet came after more than 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including those of two serving ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders and scores of business persons and activists in India were allegedly targetted for hacking through an Israeli spyware Pegasus.

Meanwhile, a second set of explosive revelations on Monday said the names of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, election strategist Prashant Kishor, Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, minister of state for Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel, personal secretary to Vasundhara Raje Scindia, officer on special duty (OSD) for Smriti Irani, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Pravin Togadia, and many others were among the 300 verified Indian numbers listed as potential targets for surveillance during 2017-2019 by a client of the Israel-based NSO group, reported The Wire.