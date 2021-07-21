'Enough is enough': Pegasus spyware developer NSO Group says 'will no longer respond to media inquiries'

"NSO will continue its mission of saving lives, helping governments around the world prevent terror attacks, break up pedophilia, sex, and drug-trafficking rings, locate missing and kidnapped children, locate survivors trapped under collapsed buildings, and protect airspace against disruptive penetration by dangerous drones," the statement further read.

This comes after a purported expose by 17 news organisations across the world revealed that NSO Group's Pegasus spyware has been used to snoop on prominent politicians, journalists, activists, businessmen, etc.

On Monday, the company had said the allegations on it are false and misleading. "The report by Forbidden Stories is full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories that raise serious doubts about the reliability and interests of the sources. It seems like the unidentified sources have supplied information that has no factual basis and are far from reality," read the statement.

NSO Group had said the reports published in this matter have no factual basis and the company is considering a defamation lawsuit. "After checking their claims, we firmly deny the false allegations made in their report. Their sources have supplied them with information that has no factual basis, as evident by the lack of supporting documentation for many of their claims. In fact, these allegations are so outrageous and far from reality, that NSO is considering a defamation lawsuit," the company said.