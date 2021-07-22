Pegasus spyware row: Anil Ambani, Dassault Aviation’s India representative listed as potential targets of surveillance, says report

The mobile phone numbers of Anil Ambani and Dassault Aviation’s representative in India Venkata Rao Posina are among those listed as potential targets of surveillance using the Pegasus spyware sold by Israeli company NSO Group, The Wire reported on Thursday.

According to the report, their numbers were listed during the time when the Rafale controversy was in full swing. "A legal challenge was mounted before the Supreme Court. Media publications, both Indian and French, started asking serious questions about Dassault Aviation’s offset partners in India. And even former French President Francois Hollande’s remarks on how one particular corporate partner was chosen stirred up a storm," said the report.

Along with Ambani, the mobile phone numbers of Reliance ADA Group's corporate communications chief Tony Jesudasan and his wife are also a part of the leaked list that was analysed by media partners of the Pegasus Project consortium, reported The Wire.