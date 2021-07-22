Pegasus spyware row: Ex-CBI chief Alok Verma and other senior CBI officials on leaked snoop list, says report

Former Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Alok Verma, who was unceremoniously ousted in 2018 after a clash with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, is among those listed as potential targets of surveillance using the Pegasus spyware sold by Israeli company NSO Group, The Wire reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Verma's number was added to the list just hours after he was ousted at midnight on October 23, 2018. Along with the ex-CBI chief, personal mobile numbers of his wife, daughter and son-in-law are also a part of the leaked list that was analysed by media partners of the Pegasus Project consortium, reported The Wire.

Besides, the phone numbers of two other senior CBI officials, Rakesh Asthana and A.K. Sharma, also find a place on the list. Interestingly, their numbers were added only an hour after Verma.