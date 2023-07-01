Writing Tools: Should We Use 'On The Train' Or 'In The Train?' | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There is confusion among writers, journalists and teachers whether it should be “on the train” or “in the train.”

The dispute has always dogged the non-native speakers. Before discussing the issue, let us talk about the origin of the prepositions or the adverbs – on and in.

In ‘Connectives of English Speech’, James Champlin Fernald wrote: “On is derived from the Anglo-Saxon on, an, related to in.”

“On” is a preposition as well as an adverb.

Agatha Christie’s Work Gives Some Grammar Tips

Shorter Oxford English Dictionary (SOED), an authority on the English language, defines ‘on’ of being in contact with, supported by, or attached to something, or of covering something (of clothing etc) on the body.

Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” allays all doubts about whether one should use “in the train” or “on the train.”

“On” also indicates motion and signifies in a particular direction; towards something specified or understood, onward, forward, (in space, time or condition) further; forward, in advance.

DH Lawrence mentioned it in “Sons and Lovers” where he wrote: The boy was small and frail at first, but he came on quickly.

“On” also signifies in contact with the upper surface of; in or into contact with from above; within the superficial limits of; above and supported by; as, the hair on one’s head; the people on the earth; the stones fell on the ground.

In the words of Olive T. Miller: “He alighted on the roof and bubbled out a few notes.”

Similarly, “on” is used to show something in suspension or the like; as the fish on the hook; the fruit on the tree.

Accordingly, the weight rests on the point of support, although the object hangs below it.

Doris Lessing wrote: Beans on toast with chips

In Withered Arm, T. Hardy wrote: “On her arm she carried a basket.”

It is also used to mean in the relation of sequence or approach: following after, in the wake of; after; drawing near to; in direction or movement along; as, pestilence followed on the heels of famine; to press upon an antagonist; to move on (or upon) the enemy; he is on the way; on (or upon) the road.

Thomas Grey: Now fades the glimmering landscape on the sight. And all the air a solemn stillness holds.

“In” signifies location

"In" is Anglo-Saxon. In the words of linguist E Maetzner, “In seems to point to a local abiding.” It may be termed specifically the preposition of inclusion.

It signifies place or space. It is used to denote within the bounds of, within the contour, surface, or within; inside; as, the stars in the sky; a prisoner in chains; a story in a book; a room in the house; she clasped a child in her arms.

“Finds tongues in trees, books in the running brooks,

Sermons in stones and good in everything – W. Shakespeare, As You Like It.

“In” also refers to non-physical things treated as having extension or content, writes SOED.

To see such an undersized man set up for a fine actor, is very ridiculous in my opinion – Jean Austin.

It also expresses relation to a garment covering which envelopes or is worn.

Graham Greene: “A little old man in a black cassock.”

It refers, but rarely, to “on” to denote position. Else, it should have been on the heath. But Hardy was a genius.

No other boy in the heath has had such a bonfire –

Thomas Hardy, Return of the Native.

Other Uses Of In

“In” also refers to class or group of; composed or included in the number of; among; as, in the army, one in a thousand.

Jonathan Edwards was bred in the family of a Connecticut, writes Holmes (Pages from an old volume essay).

It also denotes the part of something affected.

The prima donna was deaf in the right ear: GB Shaw