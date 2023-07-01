MASTER PLAN OBJECTIONS: Bhopal Master Plan Designed For Affluent Class Only, Says MLA | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma, has said that the Bhopal Master plan has been prepared keeping the interest of the affluent section in mind and not the common man.

The MLA has also taken objection to the ban proposed in the master plan on the construction of farm houses in catchment areas and also prohibiting commercial land use in Arera Colony saying that the said proposal should be scrapped or else it would lead to the illegal construction in these areas.

The officials did not go for physical verification before drafting the Bhopal Master plan and so there is a need to first chalk out a zonal plan before executing the Master Plan, the legislature said while filing his objections here on Friday.

His other demands include commercial use of land on Indore route, Arera Colony from E-1 to E-5, incorporation of recently legalized colonies in the master plan, residential land use in various colonies of ward no-3,4,5 and 26 (Neelbad), like Puja Colony, Neelkanth, Brahmpur, Vishal Nagar, Sai Nagar, Hari Nagar, Shiv Nagar, Golden City, Sidhi Vinayak, Behta village, Bairagarh kalan, Jamunia Chir, Bhauri.

Similarly, commercial use should be permitted in stretch between Kolar to Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad) Road, permission for construction of 2000 square feet in 1100 square feet plot in LDR and catchment, permission up to 3000 -4000 square feet in 1 acre, 4-lane road in Bhadbhada, Neelbad to Ratibad. Industrial areas should be permitted in Amla, Mundla, Server, Dhamania, Khori, Gol, Shobhapur villages.

Construction in catchment area

“The entire land from Bairagarh to Phunda block has been incorporated in the Master plan and construction has been banned in the catchment area. This makes our land useless. There should be proper amendment in master plan. Permission should be given for constructions in the catchment area.” Pramod Rajput Phunda Janapad president.

Parking in commercial area

“Base FAR should not be less than 1.25 otherwise, properties will become costly. To promote Green building, FAR 0.5 should be given. For a 12 meter wide road or more than it, if only parking of all kinds of vehicles is available only then outlets like clinics, offices should be permitted. In the absence of a parking facility people stop visiting the place.

Other people will have to cover long distances even for visiting clinics, pet clinics, diagnostic centres etc. it will increase traffic pressure on the road. Low density regions (LDR) should not infringe rights of residents and residents should be given uniform FAR.

Construction has been prohibited in catchment areas while many illegal colonies have come up and now have been legalized. So under such circumstances, minimum construction should be permitted to protect the interest of farmers, he added Manoj Meek CREDAI spokesman

Proposed 45 meter road in Misrod

Misrod Residents have already submitted objections over the proposed 45 meter road as 30 meter road is proposed in the area. A 30 meter road was already proposed from Khasra no-96, 97(1) to Khasra number -319( Hoshangabad Road) and if a wider 45 meter road is constructed then a portion of many houses will have to be demolished, Ajay Patidar, Misrod resident.

Shifting of flyover from Misrod

“We have filed an objection against shifting the flyover from Misrod Railway station to Maple tree. Sunil Upadhyaya, New Colonies Welfare Societies Association