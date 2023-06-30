Bhopal: Digvijaya Shoots Letter To CM, Asks To Hike Aid To Displaced Forest Dwellers Of Nauradehi Tiger Reserve To Rs 25 Lakh

Digvijaya Singh | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijay Singh has written a letter to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday, citing the alleged irregularities in displacement of forest dwellers of Nauradehi tiger reserve, here on Friday. Terming their displacement in monsoon as "inhumane" he demanded to postponed the process.

Notably, the tiger reserve is extended across three districts of the Bundelkhand region Sagar, Damoh and Narsingpur in around 1200 square kilometres. As many as 17 villages come under the restricted area.

The ex-CM has demanded state government to hike the compensation amount to Rs 25 lakh from Rs 15 lakh. The person who had crossed the age of 18, shall be considered as an independent candidate and must get full amount of Rs 25 lakh, he said.