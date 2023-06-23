Bhopal: Kamal Nath's 'Corruption-Free Image' Forced BJP To Circulate His 'Most Wanted Scamster' Posters

Bhopal: 'I Don't Need Any Certificate From BJP, People Are Witnesses', Kamal Nath Reacts To 'Corruption Nath' Posters |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Reacting to his 'Corruption-Nath' posters pasted in city's Manisha Market, Congress leader and former CM Kamal Nath said "since I do not have any case of corruption or scams, BJP is now spreading false news."

Talking to the reporters here, he said, "No one can humiliate me and there is no case of corruption against me, everyone knows this...Today they don't have no weapon against me, therefore they have resorted to this. I don't need any certificate from BJP because the people are witnesses."

Hitting back, Nath said that corruption has become part of the BJP culture. ‘Give money and to get work done’ has become government's slogan in the state.

Read Also WATCH: MP Congress Attacks BJP MLA Gauri Shankar Bisen For Touching Girls Inappropriately At Event

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: Objectionable Posters Of Kamal Nath Put Up At Bhopal Market

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“No corruption can happen in the state till the CM is a part of it. From panchayats to the ministries, they have created a system of corruption. Today, they have nothing else to say about me,” he said.

Posters With QR Code

Notably, objectionable posters of MP Congress chief Kamal Nath have been put up in Bhopal’s Manisha Market. The posters have a QR code, along with a picture of the veteran leader calling him "Corruption Nath" and that he was "wanted".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Phata Poster Nikla Zero': Home Minister Narottam Mishra

Meanwhile, state home minister Narottam Mishra has called the posters a result of discord within the Congress party.

“Remember ‘Phata Poster Nikla Zero’? My Congress friends should think before going to the police station, whether someone known has done it (putting up the posters),” he said.