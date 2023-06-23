Bhopal: Regional, National And Int’l Projects To Come Up In State

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board's 'The Expert Shot 3.0 ' concluded on Thursday with the promise of shooting international, national and regional projects in the state. Representatives of the country's famous production houses, producers, directors and actors took part in the event at the Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Center (Minto Hall) and encouraged the young generation to make a career in the field of film. They also promised them all possible help. Madhya Pradesh is now a prime destination for shooting and due to its film policies, it has won the Best Film Friendly State award thrice, they said.

Producer Dheer Momaya has promised to shoot one of his Indo-UK projects in Madhya Pradesh. He said that he has travelled to states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh for film shooting, but after coming to Madhya Pradesh, he felt that his search has ended here. Similarly, film producer (Telugu) Sunita Tati also talked about shooting one of her regional projects in the state. Representatives of major production houses like Lionsgate, Netflix, Jio Studios, Sony Entertainment also talked about the shooting possibilities in Madhya Pradesh regarding the upcoming projects, impressed by the locations, policy and cooperation being received at the government level.

