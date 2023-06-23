 Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Caught On Camera Touching Girls Inappropriately
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh BJP MLA Caught On Camera Touching Girls Inappropriately

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Caught On Camera Touching Girls Inappropriately

Madhya Pradesh Congress also shared the video on its twitter handle.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA, former minister and chairman of the Backward Classes Commission Gauri Shankar Bisen was allegedly spotted touching minor girls inappropriately at an event.

The incident was caught on camera and was shared by MP Congress on Twitter. The clip is now going viral on social media.

In the video, the MLA can be seen posing with the minor girls, touching their chest and arms.

Read Also
Bhopal: CM Flags Off Gaurav Yatra In Balaghat Govt To Procure Summer Paddy At MSP From Next Year
article-image

Madhya Pradesh Congress tweeted “BJP MLA, former minister and chairman of the Backward Classes Commission Gauri Shankar Bisen is doing a shameful act with the girls. "Save daughter from BJP leaders".

Commenting on the post, Mukesh Gupta, state coordinator of Mumbai Congress Sevadal said that “These girls should be counselled by a female doctor, whose report should be made public. Such an act with girls is shameful, shame on BJP leaders, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, have some shame, see what your party leaders are doing?

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Caught On Camera Touching Girls Inappropriately

Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Caught On Camera Touching Girls Inappropriately

Madhya Pradesh: Objectionable Posters Of Kamal Nath Put Up At Bhopal Market

Madhya Pradesh: Objectionable Posters Of Kamal Nath Put Up At Bhopal Market

Madhya Pradesh: Labourer Dies As Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Katni

Madhya Pradesh: Labourer Dies As Under-Construction Bridge Collapses In Katni

Hockey Madhya Pradesh Crowned Champions Of The 13th India Junior Men National Championship

Hockey Madhya Pradesh Crowned Champions Of The 13th India Junior Men National Championship

PM Modi Will Return To Power With Huge Majority In 2024: MP CM Chouhan Ahead Of Opposition Meet

PM Modi Will Return To Power With Huge Majority In 2024: MP CM Chouhan Ahead Of Opposition Meet