Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Caught On Camera Touching Girls Inappropriately

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA, former minister and chairman of the Backward Classes Commission Gauri Shankar Bisen was allegedly spotted touching minor girls inappropriately at an event.

The incident was caught on camera and was shared by MP Congress on Twitter. The clip is now going viral on social media.

In the video, the MLA can be seen posing with the minor girls, touching their chest and arms.

Read Also Bhopal: CM Flags Off Gaurav Yatra In Balaghat Govt To Procure Summer Paddy At MSP From Next Year

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Madhya Pradesh Congress tweeted “BJP MLA, former minister and chairman of the Backward Classes Commission Gauri Shankar Bisen is doing a shameful act with the girls. "Save daughter from BJP leaders".

Commenting on the post, Mukesh Gupta, state coordinator of Mumbai Congress Sevadal said that “These girls should be counselled by a female doctor, whose report should be made public. Such an act with girls is shameful, shame on BJP leaders, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, have some shame, see what your party leaders are doing?