Bhopal: CM Flags Off Gaurav Yatra In Balaghat Govt To Procure Summer Paddy At MSP From Next Year

The chief minister announced that the government will procure summer paddy at a minimum support price from next year.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, June 23, 2023, 01:05 AM IST
FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh flagged off Gaurav yatra highlighting the valour of Rani Durgawati and tribal pride in Balaghat on Thursday.  The chief minister announced that the government will procure summer paddy at a minimum support price from next year.

Along with this, he said the foundation stone of medical college will be laid down in Balaghat in September and 50,000 more recruitment will be done after one lakh recruitment in government jobs. The aforesaid programme was held to mark the nine years achievement of the Modi government.

Reckoning various achievements of the Modi government and state government, CM attacked the Congress stating that in the Congress regime, the state was in shambles, roads were dilapidated and there was no electricity. The fifteen months rule of Kamal Nath government left farmers indebted as they got cheated in the name of loan waiver.

He asked people to vote for BJP in the upcoming elections for the overall development. “ PM is in America and across the world, Yoga has created a buzz. Barring the Congressmen, all people did the Yoga. Don’t know what problem Congressmen have with Yoga,” he said. BJP State President VD Sharma said that nine years rule of the Modi government has given good governance and scripted a new story of national service. BJP National Secretary Pankaja Munde and other prominent BJP leaders remained present in the programme. 

