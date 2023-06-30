MP Poster Row: Congress Launches Strong Attack On Phone Pe, Asks To Certify If 'Bribe' Is Not Accepted Via Its Mobile App

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Kamal-Nath led Congress launched a strong attack on Phone Pe after it warned to sue the grand old party for using the brand’s logo on objectionable posters of CM Chouhan .

The Congress has threatened to take legal action against the fintech company if it fails to answer their list of questions posted by the official handle of MP Congress on Twitter.

On Thursday, the Madhya Pradesh Congress quoted Phone Pe’s tweet and asked if the company was ready to take the responsibility of the usage of the funds transferred via its application. In the series of questions, the MP Congress sought clarity if a Phone Pe official was in touch with the ruling BJP in last 7 days.

The opposition Congress sought transparency in the matter or otherwise it would be consider Phone Pe's tweet as politically-motivated move and will seek legal action will be taken against it.

'Will You Monitor Your App's Use For Corruption'

INC MP twitter handle further listed several points addressing Phone Pe, which read as follows:

Dear Phone Pe Team,

-Which poster or banner are you talking about, please mention/clarify, make public.

- Is PhonePe also responsible for the use of money transferred under it?

- Will you monitor the use/abuse of PhonePe in the future and ensure that money transferred through your app is never used for bribery or corruption.

- Will you certify that there is no corruption in Madhya Pradesh, and if there is, what is its rate? Bribe is not accepted in Madhya Pradesh through your app.

- Has any of your office bearers not had any dialogue with any BJP leader/government in the last 7 days?

Poster War In MP

Notably, several posters featuring a QR code and a picture of Chouhan with the message “50% Lao, Kam Karao” (bring 50 per cent and get the work done) along with Phone name had come up in several cities of Madhya Pradesh, including Gwalior, in the last few days.

Phone Pe Warned Of Legal Action

After this, on Tuesday, PhonePe requested Madhya Pradesh Congress to remove the said posters as its brand logo was used on them.

"PhonePe objects to the unauthorised usage of its brand logo, by any third party, be it political or non-political. We are not associated with any political campaign or party.”

"The PhonePe logo is a registered trademark of our company and any unauthorized use of PhonePe’s intellectual property rights will invite legal action. We humbly request @INCMP to remove the posters and banners featuring our brand logo and colour," PhonePe tweeted.