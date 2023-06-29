Madhya Pradesh: Blind Murder Case Cracked; Body Found

Representational Image |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Rajod police in Dhar district cracked the blind murder case of Mulchandra, a resident of Jhabua district. His body was found at Labriya village under Rajod police station limits about a week ago.

Police station in-charge Rohit Kachawa informed that the police nabbed the deceased wife Pooja, one Dinesh and her maternal uncle Rajesh. Sukhram, father of Pooja, was also involved in the murder and is still absconding.

On June 21, the accused strangled Mulchandra to death and then disposed of his corpse around 15 kilometres from where he was murdered.

During police interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime. After completion of proceedings at the police station, the accused were produced before court and sent to jail. The deceased wife was involved in a love affair outside marriage

According to Kachhawa, during the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the deceased Mulchandra fought with his wife, Pooja. The duo had been involved in a dispute for the last 6 months and upset with this, Pooja was living in disgrace at her maternal uncle's house.

It was revealed that she is also having a love affair with a person identified as Dinesh, who lives in her maternal uncle's village.

The body was taken on a bike

Kachhawa revealed that on June 21, Mulchandra had come to her maternal uncle's house to talk about an agreement with his wife. From here, the accused and the deceased reached Runi village, where they were talking in the field, during which there was a dispute between the accused and the deceased over the matter of taking the wife. After which, the trio strangled him to death.

After the incident, the woman's maternal uncle Rajesh and Dinesh took the body 15 km away to Labaria on a motorcycle and disposed of the body on the dam side.