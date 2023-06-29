 MP Poster Row: Narottam Mishra Says Govt Will Take Action Against Congress If Phone Pe Lodges Complaint Over Logo Misuse
MP Poster Row: Narottam Mishra Says Govt Will Take Action Against Congress If Phone Pe Lodges Complaint Over Logo Misuse

Phone Pe had tweeted that any unauthorized use of its logo will invite legal action

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 29, 2023, 01:01 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said that if Phone Pe lodges the complaint (against Congress) then Madhya Pradesh government will definitely take the action. His reaction came after Phone Pe objected to the posters put up by Congress against Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan by using its logo.

On Wednesday, Phone Pe had tweeted that its logo is a registered trademark of the company and any unauthorized use of its intellectual property rights will invite legal action. It requested Congress to remove the posters and banners featuring its brand logo and colour.

Notably, Congress allegedly kick started the poster war politics by putting posters of CM with QR scan facility. After scanning the QR code, alleged scams of the BJP government were popping out on the mobile screen.

In starting, someone had put posters against Kamal Nath with QR code giving details of corruption prevalent during the previous Congress government. BJP had smelt the hand of Congress insiders behind the posters put up against Kamal Nath. In retaliation,  Congress also put up posters against the CM with QR facility. 

