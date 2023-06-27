Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj's '50% Laao Aur Kaam Karwao' Poster Spotted Next To 'Pay Nath' In Gwalior

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The week-long poster war continued between BJP and Congress, as another poster accusing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was spotted at Gwalior's Phoolbagh intersection on Tuesday.

The poster featured Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with the caption "50% lao aur phone par kaam karwao" (Pay 50% and get your work done).

Just next to this, was former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's poster, with the tagline "Pay-Nath" and a QR code below.

BJP leaders lodged a complaint against unknown individuals for pasting CM Chouhan's posters, in Pavda Police Station and efforts are underway to identify them.

Congress spokesperson Siddharth Rajawat accused the BJP of dirty politics, for affecting Nath's image.

Similarly, SSP Rajesh Singh Chandel stated that BJP leaders had lodged a complaint after spotting objectionable posters related to CM Chouhan.

Subsequently, a case was registered against unknown individuals.