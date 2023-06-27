 Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj's '50% Laao Aur Kaam Karwao' Poster Spotted Next To 'Pay Nath' In Gwalior
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh: Shivraj's '50% Laao Aur Kaam Karwao' Poster Spotted Next To 'Pay Nath' In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj's '50% Laao Aur Kaam Karwao' Poster Spotted Next To 'Pay Nath' In Gwalior

Congress spokesperson Siddharth Rajawat accused the BJP of dirty politics, for affecting Nath's image.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 27, 2023, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): The week-long poster war continued between BJP and Congress, as another poster accusing Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was spotted at Gwalior's Phoolbagh intersection on Tuesday.

The poster featured Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan with the caption "50% lao aur phone par kaam karwao" (Pay 50% and get your work done).

Just next to this, was former Chief Minister Kamal Nath's poster, with the tagline "Pay-Nath" and a QR code below.

Read Also
Bhopal: Posters Against CM Are Work Of Congressmen, Admits Nath
article-image

BJP leaders lodged a complaint against unknown individuals for pasting CM Chouhan's posters, in Pavda Police Station and efforts are underway to identify them.

Congress spokesperson Siddharth Rajawat accused the BJP of dirty politics, for affecting Nath's image.

Similarly, SSP Rajesh Singh Chandel stated that BJP leaders had lodged a complaint after spotting objectionable posters related to CM Chouhan.

Subsequently, a case was registered against unknown individuals.

Read Also
Bhopal: Kamal Nath Admits Congress Pasted "Shivraj Nahi, Ghotala Raj" Posters
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Crowd Cheers As Vande Bharat Express Arrives From Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Crowd Cheers As Vande Bharat Express Arrives From Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj's '50% Laao Aur Kaam Karwao' Poster Spotted Next To 'Pay Nath' In Gwalior

Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj's '50% Laao Aur Kaam Karwao' Poster Spotted Next To 'Pay Nath' In Gwalior

WATCH: 'Triple Talaq Not A Necessary Tenet Of Islam,' PM Modi Tells BJP Workers In Bhopal

WATCH: 'Triple Talaq Not A Necessary Tenet Of Islam,' PM Modi Tells BJP Workers In Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Planning Major Reshuffle Ahead Of Polls

Madhya Pradesh: Congress Planning Major Reshuffle Ahead Of Polls

Bhopal: 'Modi' Name Has Become A Mantra Today, Says CM Chouhan

Bhopal: 'Modi' Name Has Become A Mantra Today, Says CM Chouhan