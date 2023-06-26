Bhopal: Posters Against CM Are Work Of Congressmen, Admits Nath

Posters Against CM Are Work Of Congressmen, Admits Nath | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): PCC chief Kamal Nath on Monday admitted that the posters against the Chief Minister were put up by none other than the Congress men.

"First BJP took the help of a third party to fix my posters and after that our people also started pasting the posters of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan," former chief minister Kamal Nath told media persons, here.

BJP leaders have no other work, but to curse Kamal Nath and ‘In their dreams they only see Nath, he said. A poster war has broken out between rivals BJP and Congress, with both political parties' workers splashing corruption charges against each other.

The supporters of the two parties have put up posters in different localities of the state capital as well as in the other parts of the state levelling corruption charges and scams that surfaced during the regime of the rival party.

Talking about the Prime Minister’s visit to Madhya Pradesh, Nath stated that the PM should take note of the rampant corruption in the state as currently Madhya Pradesh is one of the top corrupt states of the country.

