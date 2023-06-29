Indore: 8 Sanjivani Clinics Hit Land Hurdle

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The ambitious project of the government to establish Sanjivani Clinics in all 85 wards of the city has hit the hurdle of unavailability of government land in eight wards. The administration and health department officials are not getting any place in wards of Malharganj and Juni Indore areas to establish the health centres.

Expressing concern over the same, Collector Ilayaraja T, on Wednesday, chaired a meeting with the officials of district administration, Indore Municipal Corporation, and health department and asked them to look for the space and to consider the available private land for the same.

The collector has also directed the officials to consider the option of preparing clusters of the Sanjivani clinics by clubbing two clinics in one.

“Tenders for construction of almost all Sanjivani Clinics have been floated and construction of 59 clinics has also been started. We were facing the issue of unavailability of land at 11 places but we resolved the issue of three areas. Now, we have asked the officials to look for the land and other options for a week or to prepare clusters of the clinics,” the Collector told media.

He also added that the clinics would be started in most of the wards soon.

Health department officials said that they have prepared nine clusters with two clinics in each cluster and work of these clusters has been started.

“Tenders of these clinics have been floated. However, we are facing issues of objection by the local residents or by the corporators due to which the work has been delayed. We informed the Collector about the same who issued directions to resolve the issues at the earliest,” a senior health official, wishing anonymity, said.

Two of the cluster Sanjivani clinics have already been started in Gumasta Nagar and Ganesh Nagar.

At each centre, a staff of around five people including a doctor, nurse, lab technician, pharmacist, and peon will be recruited on contract or deployed from existing employees of the health department.

