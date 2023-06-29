Indore: Fed Up With Criminal Activities Residents Ready To Sell Houses | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of a township in the Rajendra Nagar area have pasted the posters that their houses are for sale. It is said that they have pasted such posters due to the criminal activities in the area for a few months and the failure of police to patrol the area. After receiving information, the DCP visited the township and instructed the subordinates to patrol the area regularly.

The posters were pasted outside nine houses in the EWS section of Treasure Town under the Rajendra Nagar police station jurisdiction. The residents have mentioned in the posters that they want to leave the area due to the bad law and order situation in the area. The residents alleged that the police do not patrol the area. They also alleged that the builder, who assured them to provide basic facilities, doesn’t pay attention to the problems faced by the residents.

They also alleged that drug activities are rising in the area but the police do not patrol the area resulting in anti-social elements roaming fearlessly.

After receiving information, DCP Aditya Mishra visited the area and talked with the residents. Mishra informed media persons that the residents complained against the builder for not providing the promised facilities. The residents informed that lights and CCTVs have not been installed in the area so the residents feel unsafe. DCP said that the builder was called to the spot and he assured the police that irregularities would be taken care of.

The beat police officials were instructed to patrol the area at least four times a day and to get in touch with the residents to solve their problems. The verification of the people residing in the buildings as tenants is also being done. The police are taking detailed information of every person residing in the township.