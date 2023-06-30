On Cam: BJP Supporters Heckle ABP News Journalist During Live Program For Asking Questions On CM Chouhan

On Cam: ABP News Journalist Heckled By BJP Supporters During Live Program For Asking Questions On CM Chouhan |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A journalist was allegedly heckled by Bharatiya Janata Party supporters during a live program in Jabalpur on Thursday for asking a question about CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The BJP supporters also allegedly tried to beat up Gyanendra Tiwari, ABP News journalist, who was later saved by Congress supporters present during the program.

A clip from the show is now doing rounds on social media.

In the clip, a BJP supporter can be heard saying, "As an anchor, you cannot say such things. You cannot take the chief minister's name." To which, Tiwari replies, "Why can't I take the chief minister's name? You are doing hooliganism on camera. You are a BJP supporter and doing hooliganism during live program."

Kamal Nath Condemns The Incident

Former CM and MP Congress chief Kamal Nath took to his social media handle to condemn the incident. He wrote, “I strongly condemn the way Bharatiya Janata Party workers misbehaved with ABP News journalist during a talk show in Jabalpur today. When journalists were asking questions about the Chief Minister, they were forcibly silenced.”

“I request the Chief Minister to create such an environment in Madhya Pradesh that journalists can work freely. The workers of the ruling party should not be allowed to commit hooliganism,” he added.