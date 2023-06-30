MP: Nearly Dozen Dogs Pounce On Jabalpur Farmer, Bite All Over His Body

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A farmer sustained severe wounds after nearly a dozen dogs attacked him in Jabalpur on Friday.
The farmer was returning home from his fields after work when the dogs surrounded him and pounced on him, biting and scratching all over his body.
Victim Shivkumar is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
According to information, the matter pertains to Barha village under Gaur police station area. A man named Shashank Dubey owns a farm house nearby where he has more than 15 pet dogs.
