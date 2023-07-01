Indore: ICAI’s 75th Foundation Day Celebrations From Today | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore CA branch of ICAI with around 5,000 members is going to celebrate the 75th Foundation Day of the Institute from 1st July. The celebrations would spread across nine days.

Indore branch chairman Mausam Rathi informed that ICAI was founded in 1949 even before the establishment of Indian Constitution and Indore branch was established in 1971.

This year ICAI is celebrating its 75 foundation day. On this occasion, ICAI has also launched 9 days of programmes from July 1 to July 9. On July 1 Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav will be the chief guest.

IMC To Honour Professionals For The First Time...

Many activities for the members and their families have been planned. Kirti Joshi, secretary of CIRC and former president of Indore branch Anand Jain said that there is a lot of curiosity among the members regarding all the activities.

This is the first time that the IMC is honouring the prominent professional members of the city by celebrating CA Day and Doctor's Day together. Indore branch started in 1971 with 100 members, in 2012 there were about 2200 members, today there are 5000 members.

Last year, the Indore branch won all the awards for the best branch of the country and also the best branch of the region by conducting 230 programmes in a year.