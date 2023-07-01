 Indore: ICAI’s 75th Foundation Day  Celebrations From Today   
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: ICAI’s 75th Foundation Day  Celebrations From Today   

Indore: ICAI’s 75th Foundation Day  Celebrations From Today   

Indore branch chairman Mausam Rathi informed that ICAI was founded in 1949 even before the establishment of Indian Constitution and Indore branch was established in 1971.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 08:43 AM IST
article-image
Indore: ICAI’s 75th Foundation Day  Celebrations From Today    | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore CA branch of ICAI with around 5,000 members is going to celebrate the 75th Foundation Day of the Institute from 1st July. The celebrations would spread across nine days.

Indore branch chairman Mausam Rathi informed that ICAI was founded in 1949 even before the establishment of Indian Constitution and Indore branch was established in 1971.

This year ICAI is celebrating its 75 foundation day.  On this occasion, ICAI has also launched 9 days of programmes from July 1 to July 9. On July 1 Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav will be the chief guest.

Read Also
MP: Nearly Dozen Dogs Pounce On Jabalpur Farmer, Bite All Over His Body
article-image

IMC To Honour Professionals For The First Time...

Many activities for the members and their families have been planned. Kirti Joshi, secretary of CIRC and former president of Indore branch Anand Jain said that there is a lot of curiosity among the members regarding all the activities. 

This is the first time that the IMC is honouring the prominent professional members of the city by celebrating CA Day and Doctor's Day together.  Indore branch started in 1971 with 100 members, in 2012 there were about 2200 members, today there are 5000 members.

Last year, the Indore branch won all the awards for the best branch of the country and also the best branch of the region by conducting 230 programmes in a year. 

Read Also
Indore: 85-Yr-Old Man Reaches DAVV For Admission In LLM Course
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

THE SUICIDE STORY From Students' POV: Lack Of Family Support Pushing Girls Towards Suicide

THE SUICIDE STORY From Students' POV: Lack Of Family Support Pushing Girls Towards Suicide

Indore: DEO Asks School Heads To Inform About Condition Of Buildings

Indore: DEO Asks School Heads To Inform About Condition Of Buildings

Indore: Woman, Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested For Supplying Drugs

Indore: Woman, Auto-Rickshaw Driver Arrested For Supplying Drugs

Indore: Police Hold Awareness Programme At Coaching Classes    

Indore: Police Hold Awareness Programme At Coaching Classes    

Indore: Plan To Develop 50 Anganwadis Into Pre-Schools Yet To Take Off

Indore: Plan To Develop 50 Anganwadis Into Pre-Schools Yet To Take Off