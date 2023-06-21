MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain & Thunderstorm In Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Sagar & More

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Rain is expected to drench the entire state after the weakening of Cyclone Biparjoy, which has now formed a trough line extending from Punjab.

According to Nai Dunia, This weather system is likely to cause intermittent showers across the state.

According to meteorologists, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in the Sagar region and its surrounding areas on Wednesday and Thursday. Additionally, districts such as Bhopal, Gwalior, Chambal, Rewa, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Indore, and Ujjain may experience strong winds accompanied by thunderstorms and heavy downpours.

As per the information from the Meteorological Center, the impact of Cyclone Biparjoy has resulted in increased cloud cover across most cities in the state, accompanied by increased humidity in the air.

Previously, rainfall was confined to western Madhya Pradesh, but now there is a possibility of rainfall in eastern cities of the state from Wednesday onwards. Ajay Shukla, Senior Meteorologist at the Meteorological Center, explained that a cyclonic system has formed over the northern Andhra Pradesh and southern Odisha regions in the upper levels of the atmosphere in the Bay of Bengal. This development indicates the likelihood of its movement towards Madhya Pradesh.

Furthermore, the monsoon is expected to reach Madhya Pradesh by June 24th.