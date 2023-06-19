MP Weather Update: Biparjoy Weakens; Pre-Monsoon Triggers Rain In Gwalior, Bhopal

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Gujarat's coastal areas have experienced the impact of the cyclonic storm Biparjoy, it has now weakened and shifted to low-pressure areas. The effects of this low-pressure system have also changed the weather in Gwalior, starting from Sunday, due to the active low-pressure region in Rajasthan.

According to Nai Dunia, Gwalior is expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next 24 to 48 hours as the low-pressure area passed over the Gwalior-Chambal region. Biparjoy has become active in Gwalior and surrounding districts, resulting in heavy showers in Shyopur.

Additionally, Gwalior and Morena in the region are experiencing cloud cover and intermittent showers accompanied by strong winds.

The weather department has predicted rainfall in most districts of the state on Monday, while some districts will experience hot weather conditions.

According to Dainik Bhaskar, the districts of Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Seoni, Mandla, and Balaghat will witness intense heat.

In Bhopal, the spell of rain began on Sunday, and it is expected to continue on Monday. Furthermore, heavy rainfall is anticipated on 20th and 21st June. Due to reduced heat impact, the daytime temperature is estimated to be around 35 degrees Celsius, while during the night, it will range from 25 to 26 degrees Celsius.

