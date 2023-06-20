Weather Upadtes: Monsoon Likely On June 22-23 In State, To Hit Indore On June 28

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the end of the effect of cyclone Biparjoy, the state will see an increase in pre-monsoon activities from June 20 and arrival of monsoon in the state is expected by June 22 while it will onset in Indore region by June 28.

According to Ved Prakash Singh, senior scientist, India Meteorological Department, Indore will witness light rainfall with winds for the next couple of days and the temperature will remain similar to what was recorded on Monday.

“The well-marked low-pressure area lies over central parts of northeast Rajasthan and neighbourhood. It is very likely to move east northeastwards and weaken during the next 24 hours.

Under its influence: light to moderate rainfall at most places is likely with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Northwest Madhya Pradesh from June 19 to June 21. Similarly, light to moderate rainfall at most places is likely with isolated heavy rainfall over adjoining areas of Northeast Madhya Pradesh on June 20,” senior scientist of the Indian Meteorological Department, Bhopal, Ved Prakash Singh, said.

Singh added that earlier, the monsoon’s arrival in Indore was expected to be on June 28 while it is likely to onset over Bhopal on June 24.

Meanwhile, the temperature remained normal at 32.7 degrees Celsius which was three degrees below normal on Monday while the night temperature was 25.3 degrees Celsius, which was one degree Celsius above normal.

Throughout the day, the weather remained humid due to clouds but a cool breeze turned the weather pleasant. Winds blew in from the west for the most part of the day with a maximum speed of 28 kmph.

Morning and evening humidity was 70 per cent and 52 per cent, respectively.