Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A woman and her child got stuck in a lift in Tilak Nagar police station area on Monday and were rescued by the police station staff.

A video of the rescue has gone viral on social media and there have been positive comments about the prompt police action from the viewers.

Tilak Nagar police said the lift got stuck on the second floor, and they rushed to the spot on receiving information and managed to rescue them within two hours.