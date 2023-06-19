Bhopal: Cultural Performances, Lectures On World Yoga, Music Day

Image credit: Google

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Culture Department will organise cultural performances, lectures and demonstrations at nine places on International Day of Yoga sand World Music Day on June 21. They will be organised in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Dhar, Khandwa, Mandsaur, Gwalior, Maihar and Narsinghgarh.

Flute recital by Nityanand Haldipur and group from Mumbai, kathak dance by Malti Shyam and group from Delhi and classical vocal recital by Shriddha Jain and group from Mumbai will be organised at Anjani Auditorium of Ravindra Bhavan on Wednesday at 7 pm.

On the same day, classical singing by Hemang Kolhatkar and group from Gwalior, Odissi group dance by Prativa Panda and group from Bhubaneswar and Vichitra Veena recital by Radhika Budhkar and group from Mumbai will be organised at Pritamlal Dua Auditorium in Indore at 7 pm. There will be a lecture and demonstration by artist Basant Bhargava at Government Fine Arts College in Vijay Nagar, Indore at 11 am.

Classical singing by Yash Gopal Srivastava and group from Sagar, violin recital by Anupriya Devtale and group from Indore and Mohiniattam dance by Mom Ganguly and group, Kolkata, will be held at Triveni Art Museum in Jaisinghpura in Ujjain at 7 pm.