Bhopal City Bus Services Disrupted Today As Drivers, Conductors Go On Strike

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bus services were disrupted on Monday as drivers and conductors of Maa Motors, which operates 150 Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) buses--nearly half of the total, went on a strike.

The staff launched strike to protest "poor and irregular" salary.

There are four operators of BCLL buses in Bhopal, operating 360 BCLL buses in the state capital. With the strike of public transport, passengers are facing problems.

BCLL officials Sanjay Soni said, “ Maa Motors bus operators are on strike. Talks are on to solve the problems. Bus drivers and bus conductors have raised the issue of salary payment. Remaining buses are plying in a normal way.