Bhopal: PCC Relieves Ujjain DCC President Bhadoria After Audio Goes Viral

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Pradesh Congress Committee has relieved the district Congress president of Ujjain Ravi Bhadoria over an alleged audio clip that went viral on social media. The party has served the notice on him and given three-day time to submit a reply.

An audio went viral on social media in which allegedly Bhadoria was heard sharing his thoughts about the ticket distribution for the upcoming assembly elections. Bhadoria allegedly used objectionable language against certain Congress leaders of the city.

MPCC vice president and organizational secretary Rajiv Singh told media that the party has relieved Bhadoria from the charge of DCC president (urban) till further orders. Notice has been issued to DCC president Ravi Bhadoria seeking reply on the alleged audio clip. The language and the words used in the audio are highly objectionable and also comes under the indiscipline norms set by the party, he added. He also warned that if the reply is not submitted within the three days, strict disciplinary action will be taken against him.

Recently, one of the Congress leaders of Ujjain along with her 100 supporters had met the PCC president Kamal Nath claiming ticket from one of the seats of Ujjain. The DCC president was heard claiming that the said leader would not get the ticket.