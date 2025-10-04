 Bhopal News: Youth Stabbed, Robbed Of Gold Chain, Mobile Phone
Bhopal News: Youth Stabbed, Robbed Of Gold Chain, Mobile Phone

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 07:46 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal News: Youth Stabbed, Robbed Of Gold Chain, Mobile Phone | File Pic (Representative Image)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A sensational incident of theft came to light in Bhopal, where two masked miscreants stabbed a youth and snatched his gold chain, locket and mobile phone. The incident took place under Kotwali police station limits on Saturday morning.

According to reports, the incident unfolded in Lohabazar area where the victim identified has been identified as Swadesh Chauhan (38) a resident of Barkhedi Kala in Ratibad, works in a private company.

He had gone to watch idol immersion at Lower Lake and was returning when the incident took place.

Swadesh told police that he stopped near Lohabazar to use the toilet when two men with their faces covered attacked him with a knife. Shocked and injured Swadesh could not resist as the unidentified miscreants snatched the two-tola gold chain with locket from his neck along with his mobile phone before fleeing the spot.

Commuters noticed the youth lying injured and immediately informed the police. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Police officials said a case has been registered against the unidentified assailants at Kotwali police station. The identity of the accused is yet to be established and CCTV footages from the area are being scanned to trace the culprits, they added.

(Story by Staff Reporter)

