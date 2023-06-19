Bhopal Viral Video: 'Kutta ban'...Miscreants Force Youth To Wear Dog Collar & Apologise

FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A group of miscreants manhandled a youth and forced him to wear a dog collar and appologise in Bhopal. The video is going viral on social media.

As can be heard in the video, the youths involved in the incident allegedly threatened him, saying "kutta ban" (behave like a dog) .

TI Of Teela Jamalpura police station Rajkishore Mishra said that five persons identified as Bilal Teela, Faizan Lala, Sahil Bachcha, Mohammad Sameer Teela and Mupheed Khan were booked for assaulting Vijay in the Teela Jamalpura area on Monday.

TI Mishra also said that search is on for the victim man, to ascertain more details.

Taking prompt action, Home Minister Narottam Mishra directed the commissioner to investigate the matter and take appropriate measures.

The youth was reportedly made to recite his name and his family members' names under pressure, was threatened of physical harm if he refuses to follow the instructions.

