MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'He Is Unconscious..,' Says Jitu Patwari On Govind Rajput's Remark Of Congress Leaders Joining BJP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress Chief Jitu Patwari disagreed with state cabinet minister Govind Singh Rajput's suggestion that Patwari might join the BJP. Patwari said, "Govind Rajput is unconscious, and I will speak to him when he regains consciousness."

State Minister Rajput had said that many Congress leaders were joining the BJP and suggested that Patwari might do the same by May 7. Patwari responded, "Govind Rajput is not thinking clearly. There might be many reasons why he's not thinking clearly, like being in power. I will talk to him later."

On state Congress President Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari, state Minister Govind Singh Rajput says, "... This is the first time I'm seeing that Lok Sabha candidates are withdrawing their names, and some are even leaving Congress... Jitendra (Jitu)…"

Rajput defended his comments by pointing out instances of Congress candidates withdrawing from elections. He accused Patwari of falsely claiming that Congress members were being persuaded to switch parties. Rajput said that if Congress members kept joining the BJP, Patwari might do the same by May 7.

Regarding the BJP's complaint against Rahul Gandhi for allegedly disrespecting the Constitution during a rally, Patwari asked whether holding a copy of the Constitution and talking about protecting it was wrong. He criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for causing division and hatred instead of promoting unity and development. Patwari said Modi had broken his promise of inclusive growth and said that people would hold him accountable.

Madhya Pradesh's Lok Sabha elections are happening in four parts. The first two parts were on April 19 and April 26. The other two will be on May 7 and May 13. Vote counting will be on June 4.