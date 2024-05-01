Italian Tourist Duped Of 100 Euros In Khajuraho, Says, 'Can't Trust Anyone In India Now'

Eliza, the Italian tourist | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A Gwalior man allegedly robbed an Italian tourist of 100 euros (9,000 Indian rupees) on the pretext of exchanging the currency in Khajuraho, Madhya Pradesh. The matter came to light after the tourist shared a video on social media on Tuesday expressing her agony, saying she could not trust anybody anymore.

After coming across the video, Gwalior police have taken the matter into cognizance and started to investigate it.

'I trusted the Indian boy, can't trust anyone now!'

“Hi! I’m Elizah. I came to Khajuraho with an Indian boy I met on the train. In Khajuraho, I tried to exchange my money (euros) into rupees but was unable to do so. The Indian boy then said that he would help me get the money exchanged, and therefore, I gave him 100 euros, but he never came back. I trusted him, but now I can't trust anyone,” said the Italian tourist in her video.

The accused bought tourists water bottles and coffee to win their trust.

According to the information, Eliza has come to visit India with her friend Andre from Italy. They were travelling from Agra to Khajuraho via Gwalior. In the Udaipur-Khajuraho Intercity, the tourist duo met a young man who introduced himself as Raghav Sharma, a resident of Gwalior. He won their trust by buying him water bottles and coffee, as the tourists did not have Indian currency. However, as soon as the three reached Khajuraho’s Western Temple, Raghav escaped with 100 euros on the pretext of helping the tourist exchange the money into Indian rupees.

Later, when Raghav did not return for an hour, Eliza realised that she had been defrauded. Elizah, although she did not lodge a complaint with the police, shared a video online informing them about the matter. At present, police have taken charge of the matter after being informed about the incident.