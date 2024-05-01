MP Weather Updates: Mixed Weather Till May 10; Mercury To Touch 48°C Later | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): May is supposed to be the hottest month of the year and hence, the central state is going to witness scroching heat this month. However, similar to April, the month may witness two contrasting weather conditions with mercury reaching 47-48°C in some parts of the state, along with rain and hail storms in the others.



The Meteorological Department has indicated severe heat in May in Gwalior-Chambal including Bhopal, Ujjain, Niwari, Khajuraho of Chhatarpur and Naugaon, Tikamgarh, Khargone, Shivpuri, Khandwa, Barwani.



According to IMD Bhopal’s senior scientist, Vedprakash Singh, western disturbances will be active in the month of May also. Due to this, there may be a period of hail and rain in the third and fourth weeks.

Mixed weather in first 10 days of May

Meanwhile, senior scientist Divya E. Surendran said, May is going to be the hottest month. As per the trend of the last 10 years, the mercury has reached 47-48 degrees in many cities. Presence of heat waves during the day will raise the temperatures at night also.

However, there will be a mixed effect of weather in the first week of May. There will be intense heat from May 1 to May 4. After that a western disturbance will hit the state. Its effect would be seen after a day or two. There will be fluctuations in mercury till May 10, but after that there will be severe heat.

There was good rainfall in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Ujjain.

MP witnessed a record breaking rain for 20 days in Madhya Pradesh in the month of April along with hail and storms. Chhindwara, Bhopal, Vidisha, Seoni and Sehore received more than 2 inches of rain. Due to rain and hail, the day temperature could not reach beyond 43 degrees in April. There may be intense heat, heat waves, rain and hail in May also.