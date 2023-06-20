 Indore: Man Posing As BSF Jawan Caught Taking Selfies
Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 01:21 AM IST
Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man was caught taking selfies at the BSF campus gate, wearing a BSF uniform, even though he did not work in the BSF, police said on Monday.

Aerodrome police said the accused has been identified as Bunty Regar, a resident of Rajasthan. He was a BSF aspirant but had failed to clear the medical examination. However, he had told his family and neighbours that he had joined the BSF. He was taking a selfie wearing the BSF uniform and sending it to his parents.

When Bunty started clicking pictures at the gate, the BSF men on duty grew suspicious and caught hold of him. During questioning, it became clear that he did not belong to the BSF, following which he was handed over to the Aerodrome police station, who booked him under relevant sections of IPC.

